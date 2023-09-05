Teacher plays key role in building future: PM Modi

"Teachers play a key role in building our future and inspiring dreams. On Teachers Day, we salute them for their unwavering dedication and great impact," Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

He added, "Tributes to Dr S. Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary."

Along with the post, the Prime Minister also shared a short video of his interaction with the winners of National Teachers' Award at his official residence at Lok Kalyan Marg on the eve of Teachers Day.