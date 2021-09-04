Teachers took effective steps to enable uninterrupted education of students during lockdown: President

He said Teachers' Day is an occasion when we honour the dedicated services of all the teachers who play a leading role in the intellectual and moral development of our children.

"In Indian tradition, teachers are placed at the same pedestal as God," Kovind said.

During the COVID-19 global pandemic, the pedagogy adopted by the teachers also underwent a major change, the President said.

"During lockdown, our teachers accepted every challenge associated with the introduction of online medium of education. They took effective steps to enable uninterrupted education of the students," he said.

On this occasion, let us all express our gratitude to the entire teaching community for its invaluable contribution towards building a strong and prosperous nation, Kovind said.

"Teachers' Day is observed on the birthday of a great educationist, philosopher and former President of India, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all teachers on the occasion of Teachers' Day," the President said.