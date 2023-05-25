Technologically advanced military crucial to protect country's interests: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that a technologically advanced military is crucial to protect the interests of the nation.

He was addressing the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientists and other senior officials during the inauguration of a two-day 'DRDO-Academia' conclave in New Delhi on Thursday. He stressed that for a country like India, it becomes vital to have such a military as it faces a double threat on borders.

"Today we are one of the largest armed forces in the world, the bravery and valour of our military are praised all over the world. Countries across the world express their willingness to conduct joint exercises with our armed forces. In such a situation, it becomes imperative that we have a technologically advanced military to protect the interests of the country. For a country like India, it becomes very important because we are facing a double threat on our borders," Singh said.