Technology cannot remain confined to big players: India at COP 27

In her address at the discussion, Environment Secretary Leena Nandan said that what India and the world need today is technology. “Climate change is not an issue confined to those who are seen as emitters. There is now a realisation and larger and uniform understanding that Climate change cannot be wished away. It is knocking at our door.”

She said that climate change has led to devastation in the form of several nature- based occurrences. “Our lifestyles need to change to respond to the challenges that we are facing... our discussions need to now focus on bridging the gaps between what we want to achieve and how to achieve it.”