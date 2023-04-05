Telangana BJP president’s arrest unconstitutional, says Tarun Chugh

Srinagar, April 5: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh who is also party incharge for Telengana, today strongly condemned the arrest of Telengana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar in a raid at his residence in Karimnagar.
In a statement, Chugh said it was a cowardly act of the police since the BJP has launched a campaign against the KCR government and its corruption. " KCR is in panic in the face of increasing unpopularity of his government and is now resorting to undemocratic and repressive measures to stifle the voice of the BJP", he said.
The BJP would launch a statewide campaign to seek release of the state president from the illegal police custody and would intensify its campaign against the KCR government which was deeply involved in corrupt practices.
Chugh said people of the state were fed up with the KCR and his family rule in Telengana and the time has come that he soon packs up and leave the government.