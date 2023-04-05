Telangana BJP president’s arrest unconstitutional, says Tarun Chugh

In a statement, Chugh said it was a cowardly act of the police since the BJP has launched a campaign against the KCR government and its corruption. " KCR is in panic in the face of increasing unpopularity of his government and is now resorting to undemocratic and repressive measures to stifle the voice of the BJP", he said.

The BJP would launch a statewide campaign to seek release of the state president from the illegal police custody and would intensify its campaign against the KCR government which was deeply involved in corrupt practices.