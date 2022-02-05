Telangana CM skips Modi reception at airport

Hyderabad, Feb 5: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was conspicuously absent during the reception of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the airport here on Saturday.
The absence of the CM at the airport irked the saffron party, which said Rao failed to follow the protocol and insulted the prime Minister .
Modi is here to dedicate to the nation the 'Statue of Equality' commemorating the 11th-century Bhakti saint Sri Ramanujacharya and also to kickstart the 50th anniversary celebrations of ICRISAT.