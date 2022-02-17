Tense situation continues in K'taka colleges as hijab wearing Muslim students sent back

Six persons, who came in support of the hijab wearing students near the Vijay Para-Medical College, were taken into custody in Belagavi. The individuals who gathered in front of the college raised 'Allah hu Akbar' slogans and demanded that hijab wearing students must be allowed inside the classrooms. They were taken into custody after they indulged in heated arguments with the police.



State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at his residence and discussed the situation in the state. Meanwhile, Muskaan Khan, the student who made international news by raising 'Allah hu Akbar' slogans against saffron wearing protesting students, remained absent from PES College in Mandya.

