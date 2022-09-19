‘Tharoor conveys intent to contest AICC chief polls to Sonia Gandhi’

New Delhi, Sep 19: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday met Sonia Gandhi and expressed his intention to contest the upcoming AICC chief polls, while the Congress president conveyed that she would stay “neutral” in the elections, sources said.
Gandhi welcomed the idea of more people contesting the polls and dispelled the notion that there would be an “official candidate”, they said.
The feedback by Gandhi on Tharoor’s desire to contest is being seen by many as an encouragement to him to contest and he could announce his candidature in the next few days.
With regard to Tharoor’s meeting with Gandhi and the speculation over it, the Congress said no one needs a nod to contest the presidential election as it is an open, democratic and transparent process.
“Anybody who wants to contest is free and welcome to do so. This has been the consistent position of Congress President and Shri Rahul Gandhi. This is an open, democratic and transparent process. Nobody needs anybody’s nod to contest,” AICC general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is being considered as a candidate for the top post favoured by the present dispensation, according to some sources. Gehlot, however, denies that he is a candidate and has been saying that he will try and convince Rahul Gandhi to contest.