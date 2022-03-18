'The Kashmir Files' director gets 'Y' category security

Official sources said the 'Y' category security has been given to Agnihotri because of his increased threat perception after the release of the film 'The Kashmir Files'. Seven to eight commandos of the CRPF will guard Agnihotri round the clock across India. The decision to provide Agnihotri with the fourth-highest category security in the country has been taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the sources said. This move came weeks after Agnihotri claimed a threat to his life over the release of his film. The film is being actively pushed by several BJP-ruled state governments by either offering tax concessions or giving government employees special leave to watch it. The Opposition has, however, termed the film one-sided and too violent. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, referring to the response to 'The Kashmir Files', has said the film has rattled the "entire ecosystem" which claims to be the torchbearer of freedom of expression but does not want the truth to be told.