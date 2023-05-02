'The Kerala Story': After row, 32,000 missing women changed to 3

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan said their stand has been clear and in the name of expression of freedom, they will not allow anyone to spread canards and it will be appropriately dealt with and they have already asked for a ban of the film.



A petition was filed before the Kerala High Court on Tuesday seeking a ban on the screening of the film.



Certain outfits announced cash prizes to prove the claim. The Kerala State Committee of Muslim Youth League announced a reward of Rs 1 crore for the individual who proves the "allegations" levelled in the movie. A right-wing activist and founder of the Hindu Seva Kendra Pratheesh Viswanath also offered Rs 10 crore to prove the opposite -- that no one from Kerala has gone to Syria to join IS.



The film is directed by Sudipto Sen. It traces the journey of four female college students in Kerala who become part of Islamic State.



The film also stars Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani. It is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.