There cannot be any excuse for terrorism: India

United Nations: India has said that countries need to be careful about providing excuses for terrorist acts since there cannot be any excuse for terrorism and must not divide themselves on combating one of the biggest challenges facing humanity.
India is currently the Chair of the UN Security Council Counter-terrorism Committee for the year 2022.
“India will chair the Counter-Terrorism Committee this year. It is significant since counter-terrorism is one of our key priorities in the Security Council and we will be chairing the Committee in the 75th year of our independence,” India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti said to PTI.
India is currently a non-permanent member of the 15-nation Security Council and its two-year term will end December 31, 2022, the month India will also preside over the powerful UN body for the second time in its tenure.
India was Security Council President in August 2021. Tirumurti is the new Chair of the Counter-Terrorism Committee for this year.
The Counter-Terrorism Committee was established in 2001 in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. UNSC Resolution 1373 (2001) had established the Counter-Terrorism Committee as a subsidiary body of the Council.
Tirumurti said the Security Council has recognised terrorism as one of the biggest challenges facing humanity.
We have been consistently highlighting the importance of remaining united against terrorism in all its forms and manifestation, and have guarded against diluting our shared commitments, he said adding that before the 9/11 terror attacks in the US and before the Counter-Terrorism Committee was set up, the world was divided into my terrorist and your terrorist .
We should not go back to that era and divide ourselves on this critical issue. We also need to be careful about providing excuses for terrorist acts since there cannot be any excuse for terrorism, he said.
Tirumurti noted that the UN Secretary General’s reports have highlighted the rise of terrorist forces around the world, especially in Africa.
Terrorist groups have grown in sophistication and learned to use innovative technologies, including artificial intelligence, robotics, drones and launch terror attacks, including on neighbouring countries.