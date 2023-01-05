"There is a human angle", SC stays HC direction on eviction of over 4K families in Haldwani

During the hearing, the top court asked the railways to find a practical solution to the issue and stressed that many of the occupants have been residing there for decades claiming rights on the basis of leases and auction purchases.

The bench said, "There are two aspects of the issue. One, they claim leases. Two, they say people migrated after 1947 and the lands were auctioned".

Justice Kaul said that there are establishments on the land in question and questioned, "how can you say in seven days clear them off?"

Justice Oka noted that the people have been staying there for 50 years. He further added, "How do you deal with the scenario of people who have purchased the land in auction. You may acquire the land and utilise..."

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhat, representing the Railways, submitted that the land belongs to the Railways and several orders for eviction have been passed under the Public Premises Act.