‘There is feeling that very little happened in ISRO in 2021’

During the previous year, the impact of the lockdowns was still evident and activities had to be carried out while following the COVID-19 guidelines and protocols of the government, he said.

"There is a feeling that very little happened in ISRO during 2021. That feeling is primarily due to less number of launches," Sivan said in a new year message posted on the ISRO website. "The last few months were a lull period for ISRO, due to corona".