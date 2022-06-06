There is no national party except BJP: Nadda

Vijayawada, June 6: BJP president J.P. Nadda on Monday claimed that there is no national party left in the country except BJP.
He told party workers at a meeting here that BJP’s fight is no longer with any national party in the country. “If there is a national party, it is the BJP. We are fighting against family rule,” he said listing out the parties in various states.
Addressing heads of shakti kendras and workers here, Nadda described Shiv Sena as a party of father and son. He said Jagan Mohan Reddy led YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) both are dynastic parties. He also remarked that the Indian National Congress has been reduced to a brother-sister party.
Nadda claimed that Narendra Modi has changed the polity and political culture of the country by eliminating family-centric, caste and community-based politics, appeasement and corruption.
Stating that Andhra Pradesh has a special place for BJP, he recalled that out of two MPs that BJP once had from the entire country, the state had sent one MP. He called upon party workers to strengthen the organization in the state.