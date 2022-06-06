There is no national party except BJP: Nadda

He told party workers at a meeting here that BJP’s fight is no longer with any national party in the country. “If there is a national party, it is the BJP. We are fighting against family rule,” he said listing out the parties in various states.

Addressing heads of shakti kendras and workers here, Nadda described Shiv Sena as a party of father and son. He said Jagan Mohan Reddy led YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) both are dynastic parties. He also remarked that the Indian National Congress has been reduced to a brother-sister party.