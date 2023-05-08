Things are changing for better when it comes to J&K: Jaishankar

Mysuru: In a veiled attack on Pakistan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said things are changing for the better in Jammu and Kashmir but attempts will be made to disturb it as "there are interested parties, one lives right across."

While speaking at an interactive session on the Foreign Policy of the Modi Government, Jaishankar noted that there will be challenges when it comes to Jammu and Kashmir.

However, he said that their effort should be "to persevere, infuse that sense of confidence, to give that sense of hope, and to ensure there is security."

When asked about the investment coming from the Middle East in Kashmir and also terror funding, Jaishankar said, "Clearly, things are changing for the better when it comes to Jammu and Kashmir. But, part of what needs to keep developing is actually the economy, the employment opportunities, the whole you know the ecosystem which comes which are much you know vibrant, economy, civil society. Attempts will be made to disturb it because there are interested parties, one lives right across, so we you know, we should not expect that there will not be challenges. There will be and it's not necessarily limited to the western neighbours, there will be others as well."