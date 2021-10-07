Those who perpetrated violence in Kashmir in last few days will pay dearly: Panda

New Delhi: Those who perpetrated violence in the Valley in the last few days, and their “sponsors in other countries”, will have to pay dearly, BJP national vice-president Baijayant Jay Panda said on Thursday.
He made the comment in response to a question after releasing a report prepared by a think-tank on Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing 20 years in public office.
Modi completed 20 years as the head of a government, including over 13 years as Gujarat chief minister, on Thursday.
Extolling Modi’s career as “transformational”, Panda said one of his many achievements was the abrogation of Article 370.
Many had raised concerns over its aftermath, but there has been a “drastic change” and “stone-pelting incidents are now things of the past”, the BJP leader said, alleging that these incidents were “orchestrated earlier”.
“In the last few days, there have been a few incidents of violence, killing of Kashmiri Pandits and non-Muslim people. Thirty years ago, when there was an ethnic cleansing against the Kashmiri Pandit community, it was downplayed at many places. This time, a daughter of one of the victims has spoken out so powerfully. That is the right spirit,” Panda told reporters. Neither the Kashmiri Pandit community nor others “are cowed down by this. Everybody is clear that this is a different India, this is a New India”, he said.
“And, I can assure you that people who have committed this outrageous acts of violence and murders in the last 2-3 days, and their sponsors in other countries, they will pay dearly for it,” the senior BJP leader said.