Those who perpetrated violence in Kashmir in last few days will pay dearly: Panda

New Delhi: Those who perpetrated violence in the Valley in the last few days, and their “sponsors in other countries”, will have to pay dearly, BJP national vice-president Baijayant Jay Panda said on Thursday.

He made the comment in response to a question after releasing a report prepared by a think-tank on Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing 20 years in public office.

Modi completed 20 years as the head of a government, including over 13 years as Gujarat chief minister, on Thursday.

Extolling Modi’s career as “transformational”, Panda said one of his many achievements was the abrogation of Article 370.