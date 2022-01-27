Ties between Taliban, foreign fighters remain close: Tirumurti

The concern was shared by Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who said, “Terrorism remains a constant threat – not only to the security of Afghanistan, but to the entire world.”

His Special Representative Deborah Lyons, who heads the UN assistance mission in Afghanistan, also in her briefing to the Council voiced concern that the “existence of numerous terrorist groups in Afghanistan remains a broad international and, especially, regional concern.

She said that “there must be more meaningful actions behind the Taliban’s promise to contain terrorist groups in Afghanistan.”

The Council resolution adopted in August shortly after the Taliban took control of Kabul requires it to “not to allow the use of the Afghan soil for terrorism” and it noted the Taliban’s commitment to it, Tirumurti said speaking in his capacity as India’s representatve.