Tiger apex body to probe cheetah deaths, rope in international experts

The National Tiger Conservation Authority said that the existing monitoring protocols, protection status, managerial inputs, veterinary facilities, training and capacity building aspects are being reviewed by independent national experts.

“Out of 20 translocated adult cheetahs, five mortalities of adult cheetahs have been reported from Kuno National Park and as per the preliminary analysis all mortalities are due to natural causes. There are reports in the media attributing cheetah deaths due to radio collars, etc. Such reports are not based on any scientific evidence but on speculation and hearsay, the NTCA said.