'Time for amendment of law to deal with complaints by third parties under POCSO Act'

Kolkata: Supreme Court judge Justice Indira Banerjee Saturday said time may have come for an amendment of the law to deal with complaints lodged by third parties under the POCSO Act relating to relationships between persons who are at the threshold of attaining 18 years of age or have just crossed that mark.

There have been allegations of misuse of the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in some cases by relatives of such youngsters involved in a relationship.