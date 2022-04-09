'Time for amendment of law to deal with complaints by third parties under POCSO Act'

Kolkata: Supreme Court judge Justice Indira Banerjee Saturday said time may have come for an amendment of the law to deal with complaints lodged by third parties under the POCSO Act relating to relationships between persons who are at the threshold of attaining 18 years of age or have just crossed that mark.
There have been allegations of misuse of the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in some cases by relatives of such youngsters involved in a relationship.
Justice Banerjee said that there are cases under the POCSO Act which are on affairs between college students - one who is 17 years and 11 months of age and the other of the same class who is 18 years and one month old.
"Is age only a number? Is there much difference between a person who is 17 and half years of age and another who is 18 years and one month? I mention this in the context of certain laws for the protection of children which are interpreted by the judicial officers," she said at a forum here on 'Raising Awareness on Human Trafficking and Child Welfare'.