Time has come for making India a permanent UNSC member: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday urged the international community to make UNSC more reflective of the demographic realities of the world and make India a permanent member, adding that time has come for making the UN bodies more democratic and representative of the current realities of our age.

He said this while addressing a special commemorative seminar organised by the Indian Army to celebrate 75 years of UN Peacekeeping here on Tuesday. The Defence Minister also said the conflicts have a ripple effect as was being felt in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"When there is a conflict, it is harmful to the directly involved actors. Moreover, it has negative externalities for those involved indirectly. There is a plethora of negative externalities that have emanated out of the recent Russia-Ukraine conflict. It has led to food crisis in various African and Asian countries and has fuelled an energy crisis in the world," the Defence Minister said.