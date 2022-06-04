‘Time to act sternly against violators of environmental laws’

“It is time to identify and plug gaps and act sternly against violators of norms in the implementation of environmental laws. Enforcement of policies the world over and sticking to the commitments made at global summits is of utmost significance for achieving the goals,” reads the message.

Extending his greetings on the eve of World Environment Day, he said it is observed on June 5 every year since 1973 as part of the United Nations Environment Program to build awareness about the need to protect the environment to save life on planet earth.

But ‘Save Environment’ is no more a slogan now. Climate change is affecting people’s lives around the world. Access to their rights to potable water, food, health and a clean environment are top priority, he said.

“This year’s theme for the World Environment Day, very aptly surmises that ‘It’s only one Earth’, and we all have to think globally and act locally to save planet earth from degradation. We have to find a balance between the need for development and preserving our ecosystem and climate,” Mishra said.