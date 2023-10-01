Time to cool heat in our relations, says Indian envoy at Toronto event

Toronto: The current tensions between Canada and India has cast their shadow on this year’s biggest Indo-Canadian awards night when Sudha Murty, wife of Infosys founder N. R. Narayana Murty, was given the $50,000 Global Indian Award by the Canada India Foundation.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and many Canadian leaders failed to show up at the event even as prominent Indo-Canadian MP Chandra Arya, some Ontario legislators and local mayors were in attendance.

Touching on the current relations between India and Canada, Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma, who was the chief guest, said the political relationship would ultimately be dealt with by the two governments.

But the Indo-Canadian community should keep building the bilateral relationship, he added. “This is the time when the heat is there (in our relations) and we have to cool it down.”

Invoking Indian mythology in this context, Verma said, “I can see a lot of Vishnus around this room who are taking the relationship forward, keeping the relationship alive. Shiva has his benign form ... whenever there is heat, Ganga comes out of Shiva. We need Shivas in his benign form and need Ganga to come down and cool the temperature which is there in our current bilateral relations.”