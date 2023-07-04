Time to implement UCC without delay: VP Jagdeep Dhankar

Addressing the 25th convocation of IIT Guwahati vice President Dhankar stressed that Directive Principles of State Policy (DPSP) are 'fundamental in the governance of the country' and it's the duty of the State to make them into rules.

Mentioning that many DPSPs, example panchayats, cooperatives and the Right to Education have already been translated into law, he underlined that it was time to implement Article 44 of the Constitution.

Meanwhile, cautioning against the attempts to tarnish the image of India and "frequent orchestration of anti-national narratives, Dhankar stressed, "It is high time choreographers of anti-Bharat narrative orchestration are effectively rebuffed." The Vice President also pointed out that "no foreign entity can be allowed to tweak with our sovereignty and reputation."