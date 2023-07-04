Time to implement UCC without delay: VP Jagdeep Dhankar

Guwahati, July 4: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said that the time has come to introduce the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and emphasised that "any further delay in implementation of UCC will be corrosive to our values."
Addressing the 25th convocation of IIT Guwahati vice President Dhankar stressed that Directive Principles of State Policy (DPSP) are 'fundamental in the governance of the country' and it's the duty of the State to make them into rules.
Mentioning that many DPSPs, example panchayats, cooperatives and the Right to Education have already been translated into law, he underlined that it was time to implement Article 44 of the Constitution.
Meanwhile, cautioning against the attempts to tarnish the image of India and "frequent orchestration of anti-national narratives, Dhankar stressed, "It is high time choreographers of anti-Bharat narrative orchestration are effectively rebuffed." The Vice President also pointed out that "no foreign entity can be allowed to tweak with our sovereignty and reputation."
Describing India as the oldest, largest, most functional & vibrant democracy that is giving stability to global peace and harmony, VP stressed, "We can not suffer dent on our flourishing and blossoming democracy and constitutional institutions."
Noting that there is zero tolerance for corruption now, he called for making a corruption-free society.
"Corruption is anti-democratic, corruption is poor governance, corruption runs down our growth... a corruption-free society is the safest guarantee to your growth trajectory," he said.
Vice President Dhankhar also expressed his disapproval of some people 'taking to streets rather than taking recourse to lawful process' when they are held up for corruption.