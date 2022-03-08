TN youth joins Ukranian army to fight against Russia

Coimbatore: After his hopes of joining the Indian Army were dashed, a 21-year old youth from the city has enlisted with the Ukrainian army to fight against the invading Russian troops.
The matter came to light when some central intelligence officials visited the house of Sainikesh Ravichandran in Thudiyalur near here a few days ago to collect his details.
The Indian Army had reportedly rejected Sainikesh twice due to his height.
He had even approached the US consulate to join the American armed forces, but to no avail, police said.