Top Home Ministry, NDMA officials to visit Uttarakhand to assess Joshimath situation

This was decided after a review meeting was held on Sunday by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) over the land subsidence being faced by the people in Joshimath, raising fears of the town sinking under its own weight.

It was decided in the meeting, which was conducted by Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, P.K. Mishra and Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, that Secretary, Border Management in the Home Ministry and NDMA members would visit Uttarakhand to assess the situation there.