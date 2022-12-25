Traders’ body to launch 3-month-long stir, seeks streamlining of e-commerce rules

New Delhi: The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has announced a three-month nationwide agitation from January 1, 2023, till March 31, 2023, seeking streamlining of e-commerce and simplification as well as rationalisation of GST structure in the country.

“It is a matter of great regret that even after spending more than three years, the Central Government has not been able to bring e-commerce policy and e-commerce rules under Consumer Protection Act whereas the foreign e-commerce companies are bent upon in violating the law and the FDI policy quite openly under the nose of the government and no action has been taken so far,” a statement issued by CAIT said.

It said that “not only the Central Government but even the state governments are bigger culprit since trade and commerce is a state subject and even after suffering huge losses of GST revenue at the hands of foreign e-commerce companies, the state governments have become silent spectator and enjoying a sort of honeymoon with these companies by entering into different kinds of MOUs.”