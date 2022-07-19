Training of policemen should change with the times: Amit Shah

He said that it is very important that training of policemen should change with the times.

The Union Home Minister emphasised on both strictness and sensitivity in training and said that along with modern techniques, there is a need to inculcate the spirit of patriotism, fitness, discipline, sensitivity and self-dedication in police forces.

He said use of technology and modern equipment in training of police forces is the need of the hour, but at the same time we should focus on basic policing and put it into practice. He stressed on the need to review the impact of online training for policemen at all levels.