Transformation of J&K testifies PM Modi’s vision: Devender Singh Rana

Noida, May 31 : Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making unbelievable believable, senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today said the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir testifies the time tested assertion of “Modi Hai Tu Mumkin Hai.”
“Generations after generation kept wondering whether this constitutional provision will be revoked but it happened during our life-time,”Rana said during a press briefing at Noida in Gautam Budh Nagar Lok Sabha Constituency, as part of marking the nine years of the Narendra Modi Government.
Rana is currently on a tour of several Lok Sabha Constituencies as part of the BJP’s massive public outreach programme.He had a hectic day with interaction with the prominent industrialists of Noida. He also addressed the Social Media Volunteer Conference, a press release said.
Rana was accompanied by Member Parliament Dr Mahesh Sharma, former Union Minister, Rajya Sabha MP Surinder Nagar, BJP District Presidents of Gautam Budh Nagar Parliamentary Constituency and others.
“The political developments of August 5, 2019 have transformed Jammu and Kashmir with stone pelting, shut-downs and sloganeering becoming a horrendous past and normalcy paving way for massive tourism and economic activity. Militancy has witnessed decline. The situation has totally changed and it proved all those leaders wrong who had warned that blood will spill on roads if the special status granted to J&K was touched. But instead of that the peace has returned to the Valley fast and development is getting pace. With record 1.8 million tourists thronging from various parts of the country last year, Jammu and Kashmir is expecting two crore nature, adventure and pilgrim tourists this year,”Rana said.
Referring to the vistas of opportunities available to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, he said post Article 370 abrogation 890 central laws have been implemented in the UT covering all segments of the society while 250 obsolete laws stand scrapped now.
Rana said J&K is witnessing unprecedented holistic and inclusive development while investments for creating infrastructure are pouring in which will give big boost to growth and job generation. He said the visionary policies of the Prime Minister has manifested in most successful conduct of the G20 Working Group on Tourism in Srinagar, notwithstanding the machination of inimical elements, especially Pakistan.