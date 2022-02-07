Trial courts shall endeavour to complete examination of private witnesses on same day: SC

The apex court said it is constrained to record its anguish on the deliberate attempt to derail the quest for justice as day in and day out, it is witnessing the sorry state of affairs in which private witnesses turn hostile for obvious reasons.

Long adjournments are being given after the completion of the chief examination, which only helps the defense to win them over at times, with the passage of time, a bench of Justices S K Kaul and M M Sundresh said.