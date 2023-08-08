Trinamool's Derek O'Brien suspended from Rajya Sabha for rest of Monsoon session for 'unruly behaviour'

Earlier, the Trinamool Congress MP said the Leader of Opposition (Mallikarjun Kharge) has been demanding a discussion on Manipur, and "you allow the discussion on Manipur, that's my point".

To his remarks, Dhankhar asked O'Brien to take his seat and said that he was "naming O'Brien to leave the House".

O'Brien was suspended for his unruly behaviour after the Leader of the House Piyush Goyal moved a motion for his suspension "for continuously creating disturbance to the proceedings of the House, disobeying the Chair and continuously creating disturbance in the House".

"I move to the Motion that O'Brien is suspended from the services of the House for the remaining part of the current session for his unruly behaviour unbecoming of a member of Rajya Sabha. Today on August 8, shouting slogans from the Well of the House thereby disregarding the authority of the Chair and disregarding every instruction of the Chair brings disrepute and shame to this august House," Goyal said.