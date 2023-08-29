Tripartite talks over Nile dam dispute end with no tangible results

Cairo: The Egyptian Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation said the latest round of negotiations on the dispute involving the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on the Nile River concluded in Cairo with no "tangible results".

Stalled talks between Egypt, Ethiopia, and Sudan had resumed on Sunday in the Egyptian capital over the long-running dispute regarding the GERD, reports Xinhua news agency.

After years of fruitless negotiations, "the new talks aimed to reach an agreement on the rules of filling and operation of the GERD", the Ministry said in a statement late Monday.

However, "tripartite talks did not witness any tangible change in the Ethiopian positions", it added.