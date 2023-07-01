Twitter bans record over 11 lakh accounts for policy violations in India

The micro-blogging platform, going through a churning under Musk who has now appointed a new Twitter CEO in Linda Yaccarino, also took down 1,843 accounts for promoting terrorism on its platform in the country.

In total, Twitter banned 11,34,071 accounts in the reporting period in India.

Twitter, in its monthly report in compliance with the new IT Rules, 2021, said that it received 518 complaints from users in India in the same time-frame through its grievance redressal mechanisms.

In addition, Twitter processed 90 grievances which were appealing account suspensions.