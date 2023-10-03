Two earthquakes hit Nepal, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

National Centre for Seismology said two earthquakes hit Nepal on Tuesday - the first had 4.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale that hit Nepal at 2:25 pm. The other measured 6.2 on the Richter Scale and occurred at 2:51 pm.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.6, Occurred on 03-10-2023, 14:25:52 IST, Lat: 29.37 & Long: 81.22, Depth: 10 km, Location: Nepal," National Centre for Seismology said in a tweet.