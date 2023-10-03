Two earthquakes hit Nepal, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi, October 3: Earthquake tremors were felt in the Delhi-NCR region on Tuesday afternoon with some people coming out of their residences and offices for safety.
National Centre for Seismology said two earthquakes hit Nepal on Tuesday - the first had 4.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale that hit Nepal at 2:25 pm. The other measured 6.2 on the Richter Scale and occurred at 2:51 pm.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.6, Occurred on 03-10-2023, 14:25:52 IST, Lat: 29.37 & Long: 81.22, Depth: 10 km, Location: Nepal," National Centre for Seismology said in a tweet.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.2, Occurred on 03-10-2023, 14:51:04 IST, Lat: 29.39 & Long: 81.23, Depth: 5 km, Location: Nepal," it added.
More details are awaited.