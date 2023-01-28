Two IAF fighter jets crash in MP after collision during routine exercise

New Delhi, Jan 28: Two fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed on Saturday in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district after reportedly colliding during a routine bombing exercise, defence sources said.

According to the sources, the Sukhoi-30 MKI had two pilots, while the Mirage had one during the crash that occurred in the bordering area of Morena and Bharatpur (Rajasthan).

One fighter jet fell in Bharatpur and the other one in Morena.

The sources said that the two pilots were safe and taken to a hospital in Gwalior, while an IAF chopper has been dispatched to the location of the third pilot.

The jets took off from the the Gwalior Air Force Station for the routine bombing exercise.