UAE FM calls up Jaishankar, condoles loss of Indian lives in terror attack

"Deeply appreciate receiving a call from UAE FM @ABZayed. He expressed condolences for the Indian lives lost in the terror attack in UAE yesterday," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

"Conveyed our strong solidarity with UAE in face of such unacceptable acts. Our Embassy is working with UAE authorities to provide the fullest support to families of the deceased," he added.

The identities of the two Indian nationals killed in Monday's suspected drone attacks near the Abu Dhabi airport that sparked multiple explosions in the capital of the United Arab Emirates have been established, the Indian embassy said on Tuesday.