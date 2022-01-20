UAE terror attack blatant violation of international law: India

At a Security Council open debate on the Middle East on Wednesday, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti expressed strong condemnation of the recent terror attack in Abu Dhabi, in which three people, including two Indians tragically lost their lives.

Such an attack on innocent civilians and civilian infrastructure is completely unacceptable. It is a blatant violation of international law. It is also against all civilised norms, he said.