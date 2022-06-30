Udaipur murder accused duo sent to 14 days judicial custody

New Delhi: A Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Thursday sent Riaz Akhtari and Ghaus Mohammed, the two prime accused who killed a tailor Kanhaiya Lal, to 14 days judicial custody.

Both the accused were produced before the special court amid tight security. The court after hearing the contention sent them to judicial custody.

The sources in the agency said that they received crucial input that both can be attacked by different organisations and hence they decided to produce them before Udaipur court.