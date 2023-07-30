Udhampur LS constituency witnessed unprecedented development: Dr Jitendra

He said that these are amongst some of the national level landmark projects, which have come up in this constituency during the last nine years after 2014. According to a press release, the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science and Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space stated this during a two-hours luncheon meeting hosted by him for PRI representatives, Panches, Sarpanches, BJP office bears and other activists from his constituency.

The meeting was a part of a cycle of such regular feedback sessions which Dr Jitendra Singh has been holding with the representatives from different parts of his constituency on a regular basis. The areas, which were represented in today’s meeting, included Doda, Basholi, Billawar, Kathua and Ramban.