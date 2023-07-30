Udhampur LS constituency witnessed unprecedented development: Dr Jitendra

New Delhi, July 30: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh today said that world’s highest rail bridge and Asia’s longest state-of-the-art road tunnel located are in Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency.
He said that these are amongst some of the national level landmark projects, which have come up in this constituency during the last nine years after 2014. According to a press release, the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science and Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space stated this during a two-hours luncheon meeting hosted by him for PRI representatives, Panches, Sarpanches, BJP office bears and other activists from his constituency.
The meeting was a part of a cycle of such regular feedback sessions which Dr Jitendra Singh has been holding with the representatives from different parts of his constituency on a regular basis. The areas, which were represented in today’s meeting, included Doda, Basholi, Billawar, Kathua and Ramban.
Dr Jitendra Singh said, unprecedented developmental works have taken place in Udhampur-Doda-Kathua Lok Sabha Constituency in the last nine years but the need is to spread greater awareness about the same in each corner of the constituency.
He said that it is a matter of pride for “all of us that even two days back while inaugurating Bharat Mandapam, world’s largest Convention Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned the highest railway bridge in Reasi, while the longest road tunnel “Chenani to Nashri” named after Syama Prasad Mukherjee was also inaugurated by him.” At the same time Prime Minister Modi also described the successful Aroma Mission and Lavender Cultivation at Bhaderwah in his Man Ki Baat broadcast.
The delegation submitted a people’s survey report to the Union Minister, which says that ‘Udhampur-Doda-Kathua’ Parliamentary Constituency is possibly among the most developed constituencies in India of all the Parliamentary Constituencies.
Dr Jitendra Singh said that credit for this goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who after taking charge in May, 2014 gave special focus on Jammu and Kashmir and in the North-Eastern region.
The union minister said that the Udhampur-Doda-Kathua Parliamentary Constituency is the only Constituency in India to get three centrally funded medical Colleges in the last five years. .