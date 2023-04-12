Uganda’s drinking water supply project will further sustainable development: PM Modi

New Delhi: On the inauguration of the drinking water supply project in Uganda, which was attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the project will not only boost India's friendship with Uganda but also will further sustainable development.

PM Modi took to his Twitter handle and retweeted the information shared by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the project. PM Modi tweeted, "In addition to boosting friendship with Uganda, this project will further sustainable development."

During his Uganda visit, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also took part in the virtual groundbreaking ceremony of solar-powered piped drinking water supply, which is funded by India's Exim Bank.

Following the event, Jaishankar tweeted, "Participated in the virtual groundbreaking ceremony of solar-powered piped drinking water supply systems funded by India Exim Bank in Uganda. This project will provide safe and sustainable water supply to half a million Ugandans across 20 rural districts."