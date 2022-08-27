UGC declares 21 universities fake

The UGC has been releasing a list of fake universities across the country from time to time.

As per the list, Delhi tops the list with eight such institutions - All India Institute of Public and Physical Health Sciences, Commercial University Ltd Daryaaganj, United Nations University, Vocational University, ADR-Centric Juridical University, Indian Institution of Science and Engineering, Viswakarma Open University for Self-employment, and Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University).

Uttar Pradesh has four such institutions – Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), and Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad – that were declared fake by the UGC.

Other states like Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh have one fake university each as per the UGC notice.

West Bengal and Odisha have two such universities as well.