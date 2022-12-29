UGC-NET Dec 2022 exams to be conducted from February 21

New Delhi: UGC Chairman Prof M. Jagadesh Kumar said that the UGC-NET December 2022 will be conducted from February 21 to March 10 next year.

Kumar, on Thursday, told IANS that the application process had started and students across the country could submit their applications online from December 29 to January 17, 2023 up till 5 pm.

According to the University Grant Commission (UGC), the NTA has been entrusted with conducting the UGC-NET, a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the posts of 'Assistant Professor' and 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' in Indian universities and colleges.