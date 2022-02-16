UGC-NET result to be declared in a day or two

New Delhi: The result of the National Eligibility Test (NET) will be declared in a day or two, the University Grants Commission (UGC) said on Wednesday.

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the UGC could not conduct the December-2020 UGC-NET examination. Consequently, the UGC-NET of December 2020 and June 2021 Cycles were conducted together by the National Testing Agency between November 20, 2021, and January 5, 2022," a senior commission official said.