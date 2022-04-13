UGC notifies guidelines for pursuing 2 academic programmes simultaneously

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday notified guidelines for pursuing two academic programmes simultaneously in physical, online or distance learning mode.

UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar on Tuesday announced that the commission has decided to allow students to pursue two full-time and same-level degree programmes in physical mode simultaneously either at the same university or from different universities.

The guidelines come into effect from Wednesday, and no retrospective benefit can be claimed by students who have already done two academic programmes simultaneously prior to the notification of these guidelines.