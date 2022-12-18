UGC prepares ground for Bachelor’s exams in 12 Indian languages

New Delhi: A nationwide change will take place in the higher education system, especially in undergraduate courses as language will cease to be a barrier in BA, B.Com, and B.Sc courses.

Students will be able to graduate in their mother tongue.

In view of the same, preparations have begun to make the course books available in languages like Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Tamil and Telugu among others.

The University Grants Commission (UGC), under an initiative by the Union Ministry of Education, is engaging with publishers to translate English textbooks to various Indian languages.

Pearson India, Narosa Publishers, Viva Books, S. Chand Publishers, Vikas Publishing, New Age Publishers, Mahavir Publications, Universities Press and Taxmann Publications are some of the major publications involved in the process.