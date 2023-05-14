'UGC to launch redesigned, user-friendly website on May 16'

UGC is making regulations and working as a facilitator to make higher education institutions impart quality education to create a skilful, innovative young generation. In this direction, UGC is going to launch a new website, the 'UTSAH' portal, Professor of Practice Portal on May 16. Speaking to ANI, M Jagadesh Kumar said, "UGC has redesigned the website to make it more user-friendly, informative, and dynamic. All information is categorized as per the type of stakeholders, such as students, faculty, and Universities. It helps to ease in getting information".

"The home page covers key initiatives, student corners, faculty corners, and information about different types of universities, dashboards and e-Governance portals of UGC initiatives and schemes," he said