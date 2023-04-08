UGC to re-open application portal for CUET-UG for 3-days

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission(UGC) has decided to re-open the application portal for CUET-UG on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. And the portal is to be closed at 11.59 pm on Tuesday.

Tweeting the information the UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said, "Following requests from several students, we have decided to re-open the application portal for CUET-UG on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday and will close at 11.59 pm on Tuesday (11 April 2023). Students are requested to visit https://cuet.samarth.ac.in for more details." Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate Admissions, CUET UG, started in 2022. This year, there has been an increase in the number of students who have registered and paid their application fees over the last year.