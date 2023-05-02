UIDAI allows users to verify email IDs, mobile numbers seeded with Aadhaar

New Delhi: Keeping user benefits in mind, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has allowed residents to verify their mobile numbers and email IDs seeded with their Aadhaar.

It had come to the notice of the UIDAI that in some instances, residents were not aware or sure about which of their mobile numbers is seeded to their Aadhaar.

Hence residents were worried that Aadhaar OTP might be going to some other mobile number.

Now, with this facility, the residents can check these quite easily, IT ministry sources said.