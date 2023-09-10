UK announces $2 bn aid, biggest single funding commitment to Green Climate Fund

In a statement, the British High Commission in India said, "As a gathering of G20 leaders in India concludes today (Sunday), the Prime Minister has announced the UK’s biggest single financial contribution of $ 2 billion to help the world’s most vulnerable people adapt to and mitigate the impact of climate change."

It said: "The United Kingdom will contribute £1.62 billion ($2 billion) to the Green Climate Fund (GCF), which was established by 194 countries following the Copenhagen Accord at COP15."

The GCF is the largest global fund dedicated to supporting developing countries to reduce global emissions and helping communities adapt to the effects of climate change, the statement read.