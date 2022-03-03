Ukraine crisis | Jaishankar briefs consultative panel on Ukraine crisis; Opposition says it stands united with govt

New Delhi: The opposition stands united with the government, opposition leaders said on Thursday after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar briefed the consultative committee of his ministry on Russia's attack on Ukraine and the evacuation of Indians from the war-hit nation.

During the meeting, which was attended by nine MPs from six parties, including Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi, the opposition members broadly supported the government's stand of abstaining from voting in the UNSC on a resolution deploring Russia, sources said.

"Just completed a MEA consultative committee meeting on developments in Ukraine. A good discussion on the strategic and humanitarian aspects of the issue. Strong and unanimous message of support for efforts to bring back all Indians from Ukraine," Jaishankar tweeted.

Thanking leaders for their participation, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said,"a national consensus on the importance of dialogue and diplomacy." Talking to reporters after the meeting, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said,"we all are united."

Later tweeting about the meeting, Tharoor said,"Nine MPs attended from six political parties.@INCIndia MPs present were @RahulGandhi, @AnandSharmaINC & myself. Frank discussions took place in an amicable atmosphere, a reminder that when it comes to national interests we are all Indians first and foremost."