Ukraine-Russia conflict shows conventional war could happen: Gen Naravane

New Delhi: The ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia shows that a conventional war could happen, Indian Army Chief Gen M M Naravane said on Tuesday.
In response to a question on the sidelines of an event here, he underlined that the war between Russia and the eastern European country was being fought in a physical domain.
Is the war being fought in cyberspace or through air-conditioned chambers? he rhetorically asked, adding that this war shows that a "conventional war could happen".
"The war we seeing, is being fought physically on the ground," the Army chief said. "So, a conventional war could happen. And, we have to be operationally ready," Naravane said, when asked what was the lesson from the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war.
Russia started a military offensive against Ukraine on February 24 this year.
According to United Nation's estimate, 1.5 million refugees have sought shelter in neighbouring countries of Ukraine over the last 11 days.