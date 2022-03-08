Ukraine-Russia conflict shows conventional war could happen: Gen Naravane

Is the war being fought in cyberspace or through air-conditioned chambers? he rhetorically asked, adding that this war shows that a "conventional war could happen".

"The war we seeing, is being fought physically on the ground," the Army chief said. "So, a conventional war could happen. And, we have to be operationally ready," Naravane said, when asked what was the lesson from the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war.

Russia started a military offensive against Ukraine on February 24 this year.