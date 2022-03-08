national

Ukraine-Russia conflict shows conventional war could happen: Gen Naravane

New Delhi, Mar 08: Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane with USI MacGregor Medal Awardees Major Ajay Singh, Nb Subedar Sanjeev Kumar, MWO Anshu Tiwari and Navy official Sanjay Kumar during an event, at United Service Institution in New Delhi on Tuesday.ANI
Press Trust of India

New Delhi: The ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia shows that a conventional war could happen, Indian Army Chief Gen M M Naravane said on Tuesday.

In response to a question on the sidelines of an event here, he underlined that the war between Russia and the eastern European country was being fought in a physical domain.

Is the war being fought in cyberspace or through air-conditioned chambers? he rhetorically asked, adding that this war shows that a "conventional war could happen".

"The war we seeing, is being fought physically on the ground," the Army chief said. "So, a conventional war could happen. And, we have to be operationally ready," Naravane said, when asked what was the lesson from the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war.

Russia started a military offensive against Ukraine on February 24 this year.

According to United Nation's estimate, 1.5 million refugees have sought shelter in neighbouring countries of Ukraine over the last 11 days.

